5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Kagoshima prefecture: JMA

Xinhua) 15:43, May 13, 2023

TOKYO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Kagoshima prefecture in Japan, the weather agency said on Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 4:10 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 km, measuring lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicenter was located in the adjacent sea of Tokara Islands at a latitude of 29.9 degrees north and a longitude of 130.0 degrees east.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

