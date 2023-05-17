China-CEEC cooperation to unleash new potential

Xinhua) 09:56, May 17, 2023

HANGZHOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) will constantly unleash new potential, a senior Chinese official has said.

Wang Yong, vice chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 3rd China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair.

The 3rd China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair kicked off in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday.

During his opening remarks, Wang said that in recent years, China-CEEC economic and trade cooperation has yielded fruitful results thanks to the joint efforts of all parties.

The year 2023 marks the beginning of the second decade of China-CEEC cooperation, he said, noting that China will continue to uphold the principles of making decisions through consultation, delivering benefits to all cooperation partners, pursuing common development through openness and inclusiveness, and achieving better growth through innovation.

China will continue to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative to constantly unleash the potential of China-CEEC cooperation, and will strive to work together to boost pragmatic China-CEEC cooperation so that all involved can sail steadily into the future, he added.

Wang also attended the opening ceremony of the 7th meeting of the China-CEEC Council on Monday afternoon. He said he hopes the council will keep playing its role as a bridge well and make positive contributions to promoting friendly exchanges and deepening cooperation between the two sides.

