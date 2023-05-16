Languages

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

China's property investment down in first 4 months

(Xinhua) 15:04, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development went down 6.2 percent year on year in the first four months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

