China's property investment down in first 4 months
(Xinhua) 15:04, May 16, 2023
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development went down 6.2 percent year on year in the first four months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
