Interview: Bahamas-China relations fruitful, says PM

Xinhua) 09:34, May 16, 2023

NASSAU, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the People's Republic of China have built a fruitful relationship over the past decades, Philip E. Davis, prime minister of the Bahamas, told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

"We have a very fruitful relationship. We have been able to engage each other in bilateral assistance," he said, adding that the Bahamians have benefited from China's support.

He said there are increasing opportunities for Chinese investors in the Bahamas, noting that China has helped with the country's infrastructure development.

China has made several significant investments in the Bahamas, and the Bahamian government looks forward to continuing to strengthen economic collaboration with China, he said. "I invite Chinese investors to come and see what they can invest in."

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Davis said the recent acrobatic gala "Authentic China, Splendid Hunan" by the Hunan Acrobatics Art Theatre celebrating the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Bahamas at Nassau's Atlantis Theatre, has been an example of how the two countries have engaged each other.

The Bahamas, which gained independence on July 10, 1973, established diplomatic relations with China in 1997.

