Bahamas receives donation of medical supplies from China

Xinhua) 10:12, May 10, 2023

NASSAU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Grand Bahama Island, the northernmost island in the Bahamas, on Monday received a donation of medical supplies from the Chinese government.

The consignment comprises of syringes, needles and hospital supplies that will help protect the health of people on the island.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to the Bahamas Dai Qingli said that China and the Bahamas have stood with each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are happy with the evolving sister province/island relationship between Hunan province and Grand Bahama Island. We hope this relationship will be further substantiated in the years ahead with closer collaboration in areas such as health, agriculture, industry, and entertainment, just to name a few," she said.

Ginger Moxey, minister for Grand Bahama, who was on site to witness the handover, thanked the Chinese government for the donation on behalf of the government and people of Grand Bahama.

"Today's presentation represents the continued kindness, partnership and support of the People's Republic of China towards the Bahamian people," she said. "We look forward to a cordial and productive sister relationship with Hunan."

This is the 13th batch of medical supplies China has provided for the Bahamas since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1997.

