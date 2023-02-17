China-donated aid distributed among 500 families in Afghanistan's Herat province

Xinhua) 09:30, February 17, 2023

HERAT, Afghanistan, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities began distribution of China-donated humanitarian aid to 500 needy families in the western Herat province on Thursday, provincial director for Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Enayatullah Saber said.

"The aid package including foodstuff would be distributed to needy families, widows and disabled people," Saber told Xinhua.

The distribution of assistance started from provincial capital the Herat city, the official said.

Expressing gratitude to China over sending the assistance, an aid recipient Abdul Momin said, "Receiving China's assistance at this stage would solve major part of our problems."

Afghan authorities earlier distributed China's humanitarian assistance to around 6,500 needy families in Herat and the neighboring Nimroz province a couple of months ago.

China has supported Afghanistan by sending COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor, needy and flood-affected families over the past one year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)