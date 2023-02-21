China's Red Cross delivers humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

The shipment, which contains 20 tonnes of urgently needed cotton tents, departed from Shanghai Pudong Airport on Monday. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) on Monday sent humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit regions in Türkiye through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, according to the RCSC.

The shipment, which contains 20 tonnes of urgently needed cotton tents, departed from Shanghai Pudong Airport on Monday. The supplies will be handled by the Turkish Red Crescent Society and distributed to people in quake-stricken regions.

The RCSC said that it would keep abreast of the relief needs in Türkiye and provide assistance to the best of its ability.

