China honors 1,000 "most beautiful families"

Xinhua) 13:59, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) on Sunday bestowed the title of "most beautiful families" of 2023 upon 1,000 deserving households.

The families were honored for traits such as frugality and benevolence, promoting traditional Chinese family virtues and patriotism, diligence and integrity, and excellent parenting styles, according to the ACWF.

Initiated by the ACWF in 2014, the annual event has so far attracted 678 million people to participate in the search for the "most beautiful family" activities, with 14.84 million families at various levels honored.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)