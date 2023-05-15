China's online ride-hailing companies rise to 309

Xinhua) 13:45, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The count of China's online ride-hailing companies reached 309 by the end of April, two more than the number registered in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

By the end of last month, the authorized ride-hailing vehicle certificates and driver licenses in the country hit 2.3 million and 5.4 million, up 2.2 percent and 3.4 percent month on month, respectively, according to the ministry. In April, 706 million ride-hailing trips were made.

Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, led the city list in terms of compliance rate of online-hailing orders, according to the data.

In 2022, online ride-hailing trips made up about 40.5 percent of total taxi trips, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)