China's power battery output, installed capacity up in April
(Xinhua) 13:44, May 15, 2023
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's power battery output and installed capacity saw rapid expansion in April, industry data shows.
The power battery output stood at 47 gigawatt hours last month, up 38.7 percent year on year, according to the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.
The installed capacity of power batteries totaled 25.1 gigawatt hours, surging 89.4 percent year on year, the alliance said.
In the first four months of the year, China's power battery output rose 28.7 percent from the same period in 2022, while the installed capacity of the batteries climbed 41 percent.
