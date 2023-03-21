China's battery producer EVE launches 10-bln-yuan battery project in NE China

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the site of a groundbreaking ceremony of a battery production base of EVE Energy Co., Ltd, one of China's leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yu Yetong)

SHENYANG, March 20 (Xinhua) -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd, one of China's leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers, broke ground on its battery production base in Shenyang City, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Monday.

With a total investment of 10 billion yuan (about 1.46 billion U.S. dollars), the project will cover an area of 374,000 square meters in the Tiexi District of the city, featuring the AI-supported plant.

The project will include workshops to produce the battery cells and structural components, NMP distillation tank, and other facilities, with a total floor area of about 420,000 square meters.

Along with German auto behemoth BMW's battery production project in Tiexi, the project will connect the upstream and downstream industrial chains, contributing to the district's construction of a battery industrial center, according to Guo Zhongxiao, the Party chief of Tiexi.

It is estimated that by 2030, the output value of the new energy industry of Tiexi will reach 100 billion yuan, with the formation of relevant industrial clusters such as lithium batteries, hydrogen energy, and energy storage.

"Shenyang is intensifying efforts to promote high-quality development of the new energy industry, making the city attractive to new energy companies like EVE," said Liu Jianhua, the co-founder and president of the company.

The project is scheduled to come on stream in 2026.

