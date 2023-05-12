China calls for promoting Global Security Initiative

Xinhua) 08:48, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Thursday that China is willing to work with all parties to make the Global Security Initiative (GSI) take root and bear fruit in Asia.

Wang made the remarks at a forum of the Pakistan-hosted Islamabad Security Dialogue 2023, where he delivered a keynote speech via video from Beijing.

Noting the GSI has answered the question of what kind of security concept the world needs and how can all countries achieve common security, Wang said China is ready to work with all parties to uphold mutual respect, fairness and justice, win-win cooperation and a holistic approach, so as to make Asia more peaceful, secure and prosperous.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)