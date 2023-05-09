China-Central Asia Summit has milestone significance: spokesperson

May 09, 2023

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The forthcoming China-Central Asia Summit is of milestone significance in the development of relations between China and Central Asian countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

At a routine press conference, Wang introduced relevant arrangements for the summit, which will be held on May 18 and 19 in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will be in attendance at China's invitation.

Noting that it is the first major diplomatic activity that China hosts this year, and also the first summit held offline by the heads of state of the six countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties 31 years ago, Wang said the event is a milestone in the history of the development of relations between China and Central Asian countries.

During the summit, President Xi will deliver an important speech, and the heads of state will review the development of China-Central Asia relations and exchange views on China-Central Asia mechanism building, cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues of common interest, according to Wang.

The heads of state will also sign important political documents, Wang added.

"With the joint efforts of all parties, we believe this summit will draw a new blueprint for China-Central Asia relations and open up a new era of cooperation," Wang said.

At the invitation of President Xi, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to China from May 16 to 20.

President Xi will hold separate talks with the presidents of the four countries, Wang said, adding that China is making meticulous preparations with all parties to ensure the complete success of the visit.

China and Central Asian countries are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, Wang said, adding that the two sides have always followed the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness, friendship, mutual assistance, and win-win cooperation in developing relations.

The two sides have become good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers through deepening political mutual trust, upgrading practical cooperation and strengthening international cooperation, Wang added.

"China is ready to work with Central Asian countries to take the above visits as an opportunity to further expand all-round cooperation, lift bilateral relations to a new level and contribute to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity," Wang said.

