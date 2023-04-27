Chinese FM holds talks with senior diplomats from Central Asian countries

XI'AN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang Wednesday held separate talks with Central Asian countries' senior diplomats who have visited China for the coming fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

The diplomats included Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Turkmenistan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev.

Qin said China will, as always, firmly support Central Asian countries in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, security, and territorial integrity, support the countries in independently choosing development paths in light of their national conditions, and resolutely oppose any external interference in the internal affairs of Central Asian countries.

China will also strengthen communication and cooperation with Central Asian countries under the framework of the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework and jointly safeguard the basic norms of international relations, the UN-centered international system, and international equity and justice.

The foreign ministers of the five countries noted that developing ties with China is the priority direction of their diplomacy. The five countries will implement the consensus of the heads of state, increase high-level exchanges, promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen people-to-people exchanges, jointly crack down on the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, and usher in the next 30 golden years of China-Central Asia relations.

China's international influence is vitally important, and Chinese modernization brings new opportunities to Central Asia and the world, the foreign ministers of the five countries noted, adding that the five countries support a series of global initiatives and proposals put forward by China, support China's legitimate position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet, and oppose politicizing human rights.

The two sides reached a broad consensus on promoting pragmatic cooperation. They will strengthen cooperation in economic and trade investment, connectivity, green agriculture, medical and health care, energy and mineral resources, port shipments, and local friendship cities.

China and Kazakhstan will sign a mutual visa exemption agreement to facilitate personnel exchanges and promote the establishment of consulates in Xi'an and Aktobe.

China will work with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in establishing cultural centers.

China and Tajikistan will expand cooperation in industrial parks and give full play to the role of Luban Workshop, the first of its kind in Central Asia. China and Uzbekistan will advance the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era and create highlights of cooperation in poverty reduction and innovation.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will also work with China to speed up the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project. China and Turkmenistan will make solid plans to hold annual cultural activities in each other's countries and accelerate the establishment of traditional medicine centers in Turkmenistan.

