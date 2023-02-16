Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum on industry and investment cooperation between China, Central Asia

Xinhua) 13:08, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China + Central Asia (C+C5) industry and investment cooperation forum, which opened in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

In the letter, Xi lauded the strategic partnerships between China and the five countries of Central Asia, which have established a new path with friendly neighborhood and win-win cooperation and a new paradigm for international relations.

Deepening industry and investment cooperation between China and the five countries of Central Asia will safeguard the stability of regional industrial and supply chains, promote regional industrial development, increase engagement in world's economic activities, and boost common prosperity, Xi noted.

Xi said that China is willing to share with the Central Asian countries the super-large market, complete industrial system and advanced technologies, deepen pragmatic cooperation, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, work together to promote high-quality development of regional economy, and build a closer community with a shared future.

The forum opened Thursday and is jointly organized by the National Development and Reform Commission and the provincial government of Shandong.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)