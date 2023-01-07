China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports 43.2 bln cubic meters of gas in 2022

Xinhua) 10:05, January 07, 2023

URUMQI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline supplied 43.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China in 2022, according to PipeChina West Pipeline Company.

Currently, the pipeline transports around 100 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. By the end of last year, it had delivered a total of 423.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China since its operation in 2009.

Its highest daily transport volume exceeded 163 million cubic meters, said the company.

As China's first transnational gas pipeline, it runs from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The pipeline has provided gas for more than 500 million residents in 27 provincial-level regions and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

