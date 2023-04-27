China-Central Asia Summit to be held in May

Xinhua) 15:33, April 27, 2023

XI'AN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China-Central Asia Summit will be held in May in Xi'an, the capital city of China's Shaanxi Province, a press release of the fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting said on Thursday.

During the third China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in June 2022, all parties agreed to establish a China-Central Asia heads of state meeting mechanism.

As a consensus reached by all parties, the first summit will be hosted by China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced earlier this week.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)