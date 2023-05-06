G77 and China calls for sustainable, inclusive tourism

Xinhua) 14:56, May 06, 2023

HAVANA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Tourism ministers from the Group of 77 (G77) and China on Friday called for sustainable development of the tourism industry during a meeting held here.

Addressing the event, which was also attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Manuel Marrero, Cuban prime minister, said that the meeting is a great opportunity to increase collaboration in the tourism sector in the face of new challenges in the post-pandemic era.

"This meeting is very important as it facilitates the exchange of ideas and experiences among developing countries," he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the industry worldwide.

Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Padron said that climate change will substantially impact the tourism sector, countries, therefore, need to adopt preventive measures. "We need to balance environmental, economic, and sociocultural issues," he added.

Chilian Undersecretary of Tourism Veronica Pardo said that tourism development must be in line with environmental protection principles. "We need to take advantage of resources provided by nature" and "we must keep working on eco-tourism," she said.

Gustavo Santos, regional director for the Americas of the World Tourism Organization, said that investment in sustainable infrastructure and adaptability to new tourist destinations are required.

"We need to find mechanisms to increase South-South connectivity," he said, adding that the path of tourism development should be sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

