China unveils 10 national-level tourism routes along Yangtze River

Xinhua) 10:47, May 06, 2023

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) has unveiled 10 travel routes featuring various themes, through marshalling world-class cultural and tourism resources along the Yangtze River international golden tourism belt.

The themes include cultural origins tracing, world-level heritage, Communist revolutionary heritage, nature and ecology, rural vitalization, intangible cultural heritage, and urban recreational tours, according to the MCT.

These travel routes are designed to comprehensively exhibit the real, multidimensional, and ever-developing image of the Yangtze River, and elevate the global appeal and competence of the tourism belt.

The MCT has also launched a travel itinerary of the tourism belt, to further translate the themed routes into market products and meet the real demand of tourists.

