First Hunan (Huaihua) RCEP Economic and Trade Expo opens in Hunan
(Ecns.cn) 14:13, May 06, 2023
The first Hunan (Huaihua) RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) Economic and Trade Expo kicks off in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
A total of 112 companies from the RCEP member countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Laos participated in the expo in Huaihua.
