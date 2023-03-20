China's Shenyang opens new freight route for RCEP countries

Customs officers pass a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

SHENYANG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A train carrying cargo containers from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, including Laos, Vietnam and Japan, departed from the Chengtong Trade Port Free Trade Zone in Shenbei New District, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Saturday morning.

The train marks the opening of a new international freight route for RCEP member countries through Shenyang to Europe via entrepot trade.

With rich rail resources, the Chengtong Trade Port connects different logistics routes, such as China-Europe freight trains and the China-Laos Railway, which facilitates the collection and transportation of general trade goods, cross-border e-commerce goods, transit goods, and bonded goods at the same venue.

Shenbei New District plans to construct a 20,000-square-meter RCEP enterprise service center, expanding its focus from a single logistics channel to a comprehensive industrial layout and supply chain, according to local authorities.

