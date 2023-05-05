Pottery industry offers jobs to disabled in S China's Guangxi

Disabled craftsman Lu Decheng produces a mould at a Nixing pottery workshop, one of China’s four famous potteries, in Qinzhou city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhou Jingyuan)

Dozens of workers were busy making Nixing pottery ware at the workshop of a pottery company in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Nixing pottery is one of the four famous potteries in China, and the firing technique of Nixing pottery was added to the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

The company, Qinzhou Chengnizhai Ceramics Co., Ltd., currently employs 12 disabled workers, which accounts for 25 percent of its workforce.

Lu Decheng, a disabled craftsman, has worked in the company for 15 years and has become a backbone through unremitting efforts.

In recent years, the Qinzhou Disabled Persons' Federation has introduced measures to help persons with disabilities find jobs or start businesses, said Li Mo, federation chairman.

