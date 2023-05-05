Home>>
Highlights of President Xi Jinping's quotes on youth
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:51, May 05, 2023
Thursday marks China's Youth Day. President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the growth of youth and particularly urges the young people to contribute to national rejuvenation. Here are some highlights of his quotes on youth.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Revving up China's transformation to a country strong in manufacturing
- Xi's inspiring words for young people
- Reply letter from Xi evokes Arab artists of memorable China trips, inspires efforts in cultural exchanges
- Youth hailed for key role in rural areas
- Xi's remarks on youth
- An overview of Xi's diplomacy in spring 2023
- Xi's speech on Party education campaign to be published
- Xi sends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int'l Workers' Day
- Chinese leadership analyzes economic situation, work
- Highlights of Xi-Zelensky phone talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.