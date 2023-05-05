Highlights of President Xi Jinping's quotes on youth

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:51, May 05, 2023

Thursday marks China's Youth Day. President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the growth of youth and particularly urges the young people to contribute to national rejuvenation. Here are some highlights of his quotes on youth.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)