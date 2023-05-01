Xi's speech on Party education campaign to be published

Xinhua) 09:42, May 01, 2023

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting on the education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will be published on Monday.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Carrying out the education campaign is crucial to unifying the thinking, will and actions of the whole Party, and to strengthening the Party's cohesiveness and capabilities, the speech says.

The campaign will help CPC members actively take on responsibility and work unceasingly to open up a new horizon for the Party's undertakings, the speech notes.

The campaign is also vital for the Party to exercise full and rigorous self-governance and lead social revolution through the CPC's self-reform, according to the speech.

The fundamental task of the education campaign is to turn Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into a powerful force to strengthen ideals, enhance Party consciousness, guide practices, and advance the Party's work, the speech says.

The speech urges CPC committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to step up their leadership during the campaign.

It emphasizes that the campaign should be an opportunity to arm all CPC members further with the Party's new theories, and an opportunity to raise the Party's ability to govern and lead.

