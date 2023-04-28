Highlights of Xi-Zelensky phone talks

Xinhua) 10:15, April 28, 2023

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on China-Ukraine relations and the Ukraine crisis.

The following are some of the highlights of their talks.

UKRAINE CRISIS

-- President Xi said that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out for the Ukraine crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war.

-- China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communications with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis, he said.

-- On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace, and its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace, he said.

-- Xi noted his proposals of four points about what must be done, four things the international community must do together and three observations, saying that on this basis, China released its Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis.

-- China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis, Xi said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains.

-- It is hoped that all parties would seriously reflect on the Ukraine crisis and jointly explore ways to bring lasting peace and security to Europe through dialogue, Xi said.

BILATERAL TIES

-- Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Xi, is the political foundation of the bilateral ties.

-- He called on both sides to focus on the future, keep on viewing and making plans for bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, and extend the tradition of mutual respect and treating each other with sincerity, so as to propel the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership.

-- China's willingness to develop its relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear, Xi said, adding that no matter how the international situation changes, China is willing to work with Ukraine to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

