China busts gang that uses drone to smuggle gold
This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows an unmanned aerial vehicle seized by police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Zhiyuan/Xinhua)
HOHHOT, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a gang that deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to smuggle gold nuggets into the country.
Four suspects were arrested and 5.2 kg of gold were seized in the police action in April, said the public security bureau of Manzhouli City.
The drone used by the gang can perform automatic cruising and is designed to carry a maximum weight of 20 kg. It is worth 250,000 yuan (about 36,180 U.S. dollars), according to the police.
The drone departed from the Chinese side of the China-Russia border to a spot in Russia, where one gang member loaded the drone with gold nuggets. The drone then flew back and delivered the nuggets to other members of the gang, according to one suspect's confession.
This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows gold nuggets seized by police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Zhiyuan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-made autopilot "drone taxi" to perform demo flights in Israel
- Drones deliver goodies to Shenzhen theme park tourists
- Unmanned drones lead to power grid digitalization in C China’s Wuhan
- Dazzling drone performances reflect China's economic vitality
- Drone show pays tribute to technology achievements
- Chinese university sets Guinness record in drone flight duration
- Domestic combat drone gets upgrade
- Advancements in drone technology broaden scope of application scenarios in China
- Global Insight | Drone swarms getting on big stage
- China’s agri-tech industry abuzz as agricultural drones facilitate domestic proliferation of smart farming
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.