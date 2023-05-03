China busts gang that uses drone to smuggle gold

This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows an unmanned aerial vehicle seized by police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Zhiyuan/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted a gang that deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to smuggle gold nuggets into the country.

Four suspects were arrested and 5.2 kg of gold were seized in the police action in April, said the public security bureau of Manzhouli City.

The drone used by the gang can perform automatic cruising and is designed to carry a maximum weight of 20 kg. It is worth 250,000 yuan (about 36,180 U.S. dollars), according to the police.

The drone departed from the Chinese side of the China-Russia border to a spot in Russia, where one gang member loaded the drone with gold nuggets. The drone then flew back and delivered the nuggets to other members of the gang, according to one suspect's confession.

This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows gold nuggets seized by police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Zhiyuan/Xinhua)

