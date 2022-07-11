Global Insight | Drone swarms getting on big stage

People's Daily Online) 10:25, July 11, 2022

From Leonardo da Vinci's ornithopter design to "the Flyer I "of the Wright Brothers, human beings' dream of flying has been constantly realized through generations of efforts. At the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics Winter Games, a feast for the eyes was presented to the world in a light show that included thousands of drones, demonstrating Chinese people's aspiration for soaring in the sky. You must be wondering how these drones delivered the beautiful show and what they can do other than performing light shows. Today, your questions will be answered by Duan Haibin, distinguished professor of the Chang Jiang Scholars Program, the recipient of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, and deputy director of the State Key Laboratory at Beihang University.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)