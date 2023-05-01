China-made autopilot "drone taxi" to perform demo flights in Israel

Xinhua) 09:27, May 01, 2023

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese company, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology, will showcase its autopilot "air taxi" in Israel, said Israel's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday.

The drone, called EHang 216S, can carry two passengers and fly at a speed of 130 km per hour at a height of 500 meters.

This is the first demonstration of its kind in Israel and will be managed by the CAA and the Israel Innovation Authority.

The demonstration is part of a CAA-led initiative to promote drone-related technologies in Israel, said the CAA, adding that two of the EHang drones had been transported to Israel.

Cando Drones, an Israeli aviation company participating in the test flights, said the drones are expected to conduct trial flights in June once the aviation permits are received.

The tests in Israel will be operated by Cando Drones and its subsidiary Dronery Fly, with support from a team of EHang experts who will travel to Israel for this purpose.

