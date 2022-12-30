Home>>
Drone show pays tribute to technology achievements
(People's Daily App) 14:55, December 30, 2022
This unmanned aerial vehicle performance pays tribute to achievements in China technology. Check it out:
(Produced by Zha Xinyue and Dong Feng)
