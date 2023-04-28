Drones deliver goodies to Shenzhen theme park tourists

(People's Daily App) 15:05, April 28, 2023

A drone delivery service debuted at the Window of the World theme park in the South China city of Shenzhen on Thursday.

Food, beverages and childcare products are flown from Yitian Holiday Plaza, about one kilometer from the park. Tourists to the park can enjoy the service via the Meituan app, one of China's largest food delivery platforms.

Meituan launched drone deliveries in five business districts of the Guangdong Province city by the end of 2022.

More than 100,000 drone deliveries were made to 18 residential compounds and office buildings in Shenzhen in 2022, the company said in a media release.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)