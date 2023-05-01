We Are China

Tourism booms across China as 5-day Labor Day holiday starts

Xinhua) 10:38, May 01, 2023

A boy plays toy plane in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

People take a boat on the Dongxi river in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People look at a giant panda at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

A girl feeds a giraffe at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

People take selfies at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take boats in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This aerial photo shows people visiting Baima river by boats in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo shows people visiting Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows people visiting Sheyanghu Township of Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Photo by Shen Dongbing/Xinhua)

People play drifting game at Zhuquan Village, Tongjing Township, Yi'nan County in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

People visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Senado Square in Macao, south China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, April 29, 2023. The 5-day Labor Day holiday started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)