Int'l Workers' Day observed across China

Xinhua) 09:10, May 01, 2023

Guo Songnan feeds cattles at a barn in Ningjiang District of Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 24, 2023. International Workers' Day is observed annually on May 1 in China. The sight of every worker's back prompts images related to effort, progress, practicality, as well as faith in the future. Every worker, no matter how ordinary, deserves a big applause for their every bit of hard work in making themselves a better person and the world a better place. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Police officer Ma Guojun performs his duty at an avalanche site in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Farmer Long Xianxing (R), 85, and his wife return home after work in Yajiao Village of Dongqi Town, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Hot-pot restaurant waiter Yao Shuai, 24, serves food for customers in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A young herder feeds sheep in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Farmer Wang Chenglin checks rice seedlings grown in an intelligent rice seedling raising system at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Pengshan District of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A staff member feeds Tan sheep with fodder on an ecological pasture in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An express courier delivers take-away food on a rainy day in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Villagers pave a mountain road in Qinglongxia Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

A farmer carries freshly picked mangoes on a bamboo pole at a mango garden in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Researchers switch experimental equipment at China's Large High-Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) in Daocheng, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A worker operates a gigantic clamp to move a forged part at a workshop of the China Firstheavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

