Saturday, April 29, 2023

1st flight with Chinese evacuees from Sudan arrives in Beijing

(Xinhua) 13:33, April 29, 2023

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The first charter flight carrying Chinese nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning. 

