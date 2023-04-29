Home>>
1st flight with Chinese evacuees from Sudan arrives in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:33, April 29, 2023
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The first charter flight carrying Chinese nationals evacuated from Sudan arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning.
