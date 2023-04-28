Languages

Friday, April 28, 2023

Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (6)

(People's Daily Online) 11:17, April 28, 2023

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said a strong and friendly China will bring positive impact on the region and the world, and can help small and medium-sized countries achieve common development.

