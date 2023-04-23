Interview: Chinese modernization is based on peaceful development, common prosperity, says Egyptian expert

April 23, 2023 By Yao Bing, Mahmoud Fouly ( Xinhua

CAIRO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization as "a strategic goal" for the new era is based on peaceful development and win-win cooperation with other countries for common prosperity and is positive for the development of all humanity, said an Egyptian expert on Chinese affairs.

"Chinese modernization is peaceful. This can simply be proven by the projects and initiatives proposed by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is clearly an initiative for common development," said Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Helmy explained that Chinese modernization is one of the goals underlined at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to achieve internal prosperity along with win-win cooperation with other countries via several China-proposed initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the BRI.

"The BRI pushes, supports and boosts global development and global security. It's not a political initiative nor is it for hegemony," he added, stressing the BRI seeks to replace conflicts between countries with cooperation and common development.

Under the BRI, many Chinese companies have taken part in mega infrastructure projects in Africa and the Arab world, including Egypt, in the fields of construction, transport, energy, industrialization and others, Helmy said.

He said that unlike the Western model of modernization that stokes cultural conflict, Chinese modernization promotes cultural exchanges and understanding.

"There's a big difference between the Chinese-style modernization and the Western concept of modernization that is based on capitalism that cares only about gains, even at the expense of poor and weak developing peoples," he stressed.

Helmy said China's bid for modernization is not just materialistic but is based on its spiritual civilization and harmony between man and nature.

"China's contemporary model of modernization seeks to mix material civilization with spiritual civilization that represents values, principles and manners," he said.

"I believe that the idea of Chinese modernization is a special Chinese concept and experience, ... (and) will be extremely positive for the development of all humanity," said the expert.

