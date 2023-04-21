Interview: Pakistan set to gain experience from Chinese modernization

GUANGZHOU, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization continues to offer inspiration and provide experience for Pakistan and other developing countries, a Pakistani expert told Xinhua in an interview.

Having lifted over 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades and more, China has transformed its large population into an asset of a skilled workforce and the way China has achieved this can offer inspiration on development strategies for countries like Pakistan, said Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Islamabad-based think-tank Pakistan-China Institute.

"In countries like Pakistan, we have a lot of similarities with China, large populations, similar challenges," said Sayed. "And with the Belt and Road Initiative, we see that people and civilization have understood the rejuvenation of China and realized this can be implemented in our development strategies."

In reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Sayed noted that Pakistan is resolute and unequivocal in its belief that the country's future and its development trajectory are linked with economic growth and connectivity.

Sayed added that this year, youth delegations from Pakistan will be sent to Shenzhen and Shanghai, with the aim of fostering greater mutual understanding and connection among young people.

Noting that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize new China and the first Islamic country to enter into diplomatic relations with China, Sayed said the two countries have a long-standing relationship, with China providing support for Pakistan's core interests and vice versa.

"I feel that the power of economy is shifting from the west to the east," Sayed said. "And I think that Pakistan can really benefit from China. Being neighbors, we can do a lot."

