Chinese FM to attend Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World

Xinhua) 08:41, April 21, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World to be held at the Grand Halls in Shanghai on Friday and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here Thursday.

The forum is expected to host foreign dignitaries, prestigious experts and scholars, business leaders, foreign diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations in China and representatives from international media.

The forum is jointly organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Under the theme of "Chinese Modernization and the World," the forum consists of three panel sessions and a luncheon with the business community for in-depth exchanges on topics including the new development of China, better global governance, closer people-to-people exchanges and pursuing high-standard opening up.

