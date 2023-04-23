'Compelling, enduring': Concept of 'Chinese modernization' hailed at top-level forum

(People's Daily App) 15:40, April 23, 2023

John Thornton, co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, hailed the concept of Chinese modernization at the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World in Shanghai on Friday.

"The concept to me of Chinese modernization is very compelling... And I see it as kind of aspiration, but also a guide to behavior," Thornton told audiences at the forum.

The Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and was supported by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Representatives of governments, think tanks and the media from nearly 80 countries participated in the Forum.

(Video source: The Paper)

