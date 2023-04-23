Chinese FM meets New Development Bank president

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the New Development Bank (NDB), during the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World in Shanghai on Friday.

Congratulating Rousseff on her assumption of office, Qin said the NDB represents the trend of collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries.

Qin expressed the hope and confidence that the NDB will take heed of the voice of developing countries, give full play to its role as a multilateral development financial institution, and take an active part in cooperation on the Global Development Initiative.

It is believed that the NDB will make a greater contribution to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, achieving common development, improving global governance, establishing a more just and equitable international financial order, and benefiting more countries and regions, he added.

As the bank's host country, China is ready to strengthen the cooperation with the NDB, and provide support and assistance to Rousseff for the operation of the bank, Qin said.

Rousseff said the achievements of Chinese modernization have set an example for developing countries, and the NDB is willing to carry out close cooperation with China.

The NDB should and can play an important role in transforming unjust international order, building a better world of multilateralism and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, she said.

