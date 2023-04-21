Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World receives message from President Xi

11:05, April 21, 2023 By CAO DESHENG in Shanghai ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China will provide new opportunities for global development with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization and lend new impetus to humanity's search for paths toward modernization and better social systems, President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World held at the Meet-the-World Lounge in Shanghai.

Xi said in the message that realizing modernization has been a relentless pursuit of the Chinese people since modern times began and it is also the common aspiration of people of all countries.

"In pursuing modernization, a country needs to follow certain general patterns. More importantly, it should proceed from its own realities and develop its own features," he said. "After a long and arduous quest, the Communist Party of China has led the entire Chinese nation in finding a development path that suits China's conditions. "

Noting that China is striving to build a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said that it stands ready to work with all countries from around the world to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and was supported by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Representatives of governments, think tanks and the media from nearly 80 countries participated in the Forum.

