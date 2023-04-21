Languages

Archive

Friday, April 21, 2023

Home>>

President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message to Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World

By Global Times (Global Times) 10:54, April 21, 2023

Graphic:GT

Graphic:GT

Graphic:GT

Graphic:GT

Graphic:GT

Graphic:GT

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories