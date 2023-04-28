Home>>
Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (5)
Erik Solheim, former executive director of the UN Environment Programme, noted that the concept of ecological civilization is not just something for China, but a model that can influence and inspire the rest of the world. He believes China's successful practices in building an ecological civilization have offered valuable experiences for the international community.
