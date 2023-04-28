Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (5)

People's Daily Online) 11:12, April 28, 2023

Erik Solheim, former executive director of the UN Environment Programme, noted that the concept of ecological civilization is not just something for China, but a model that can influence and inspire the rest of the world. He believes China's successful practices in building an ecological civilization have offered valuable experiences for the international community.

