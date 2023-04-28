Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (3)

People's Daily Online) 10:56, April 28, 2023

China's efforts to achieve common prosperity for all mark the beginning of the country's endeavor to reach the greater goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Paul Zilungisele Tembe, senior researcher with the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute under the University of South Africa.

