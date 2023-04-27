Scheduled maintenance of UHVDC transmission project completed in C China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 09:28, April 27, 2023

The maintenance of a ±800 kv ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project, managed by the State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co. Ltd., was successfully completed on April 24.

An aerial photo shows the ±800 kv ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project connecting the middle reach of the Yalong River in southwest China's Sichuan Province and Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

To ensure the maintenance, which was scheduled from April 15 to April 24, State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited coordinated multiple departments and comprehensively managed the maintenance work. A total of 28 teams of the UHV power transmission company of the State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co. Ltd. carried out routine maintenance at 3,981 spots of the project and checked the lines.

The transmission channel, which connects the middle reach of the Yalong River in southwest China's Sichuan Province and Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province, is the first UHVDC transmission project constructed by the State Grid Corporation of China during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and passes through southwest China's Yunnan and Guizhou Provinces, and central China's Hunan Province.

A drone is used in the acceptance check of the maintenance of the ±800 kv ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project on April 23. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Since it started operating, the project has sent 35.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity to the power grid in central China, greatly contributing to the country's carbon neutrality goal.

A worker installs a lightning arrester on the ±800 kv ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

