Transmission tower of major UHV power transmission project in E China completes construction of main structure

Xinhua) 08:18, August 02, 2022

Aerial photo shows laborers working at the construction site of a long span transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2022.

Construction of the main structure of a 345-meter-high long span transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang UHV power transmission project was completed here Monday. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

