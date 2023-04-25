Growing relations with China serves fundamental interest of Guatemala: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:22, April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday said that recognizing the one-China principle and growing relations with China serves the fundamental interest of Guatemala and meets the aspiration of the Guatemalan people.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Guatemala's president's ongoing visit to Taiwan.

Chinese side noticed that people with insights in Guatemala have said that the overwhelming majority of countries recognize Taiwan is part of China and that it is irrational for Guatemala not to have diplomatic ties with China, Mao said, adding that these people's words have fully shown that standing up for the one-China principle is the right thing to do.

It has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the trend of the world, Mao said.

Noting China is the second-largest source of imports and the fifth-largest destination of exports for Guatemala, Mao said that recognizing the one-China principle and growing relations with China serves the fundamental interest of Guatemala and meets the aspiration of the Guatemalan people.

She pointed out that separatist activities for "Taiwan independence" go against the trend of history and are just Democratic Progressive Party authorities' self-deceptive attempts, and will not hinder the irreversible historical trend toward China's reunification.

"Just as the chair of the Guatemala-China friendship association Pedro Barnoya has said, China's history has shown everyone that there is only one China in the world. History also shows that none of the attempts to separate China will end well," said Mao.

