Chinese vice premier calls for rule of data for sustainable development

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reads out a congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the 4th United Nations World Data Forum and delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

HANGZHOU, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday called for a rule of data to implement the Global Development Initiative to inject new energy into sustainable development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

He read out a congratulatory letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the forum.

Ding underscored the remarkable achievement China has made in digital economy development.

China has implemented the national cyber development strategy and the national big data strategy, promoted the deep integration of the internet, big data and artificial intelligence, built a digital China and smart society, and facilitated digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, Ding said.

The vice premier said China will accelerate the innovative application of digital technologies, fully leverage the advantages of massive data scale and diverse application scenarios, promote efficient circulation in compliance with regulations to strengthen new drivers of economic development, and provide strong support for high-quality development.

Ding called for a rule of data to implement the Global Development Initiative to inject new energy into sustainable development. He put forward a four-point proposal.

The first is to uphold true multilateralism and deepen global digital governance. He called for a breaking down of digital barriers, deepening the interconnection of data, and exploring an equal, open, and cooperative digital partnership.

The second is to strengthen the application of digital innovation, accelerate the promotion of digital transformation, strengthen collaborative innovation of next-generation digital technologies, and promote the integration of digital technologies into all areas and the whole process of economic and social development.

The third is to promote equitable development, bridge the digital divide, create an open, inclusive, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, enhance the accessibility of the digital economy, and share the dividends of digital technology development.

The fourth is to work together to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen statistical monitoring of global poverty alleviation, food security, energy supply, health, and other areas, and measure the progress and results of sustainable development in a timely and accurate manner.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a speech via video link.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Ding met with foreign guests attending the forum.

