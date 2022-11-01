Xi sends congratulatory letter to Global Observance of World Cities Day 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the Global Observance of World Cities Day 2022 and the Second Sustainable Development Goals Cities Global Conference, held simultaneously in Shanghai.

In his letter, Xi noted that by carrying on the "Better City, Better Life" concept, the Global Observance of World Cities Day is committed to promoting the sustainable development of global cities, and is of great significance for jointly forging an inclusive, balanced and coordinated development pattern that features win-win cooperation and mutual prosperity.

Xi called on cities across the world to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative, accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, facilitate effective economic recovery, improve the ecological environment, enhance urban governance, and jointly promote global sustainable development.

Themed "Act Local to Go Global," the activities were co-hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Shanghai municipal government and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, with an opening ceremony held in Shanghai on Monday.

