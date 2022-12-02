China gives nod to industrial silicon futures, options trading
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities watchdog has greenlighted the trading of industrial silicon futures and options in Guangzhou Futures Exchange.
The introduction of industrial silicon futures and options is conducive to improving the price formation mechanism of industrial silicon, and enhancing the risk management abilities of market players, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.
It will also promote the development of a low-carbon economy in China, the world's largest industrial silicon producer, consumer, and exporter, the statement added.
The Guangzhou Futures Exchange, the fifth of its kind in China, was established in 2021 with a focus on products related with green and sustainable development.
Photos
Related Stories
- More Chinese enterprises embrace environmental, social and governance strategy
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Global Observance of World Cities Day 2022
- Xi congratulates on establishment of global center for sustainable transport
- Lushan Conference for Global Business Leaders to focus on sustainable development
- APEC economies eye efforts to support sustainable development
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.