China gives nod to industrial silicon futures, options trading

Xinhua) 16:59, December 02, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities watchdog has greenlighted the trading of industrial silicon futures and options in Guangzhou Futures Exchange.

The introduction of industrial silicon futures and options is conducive to improving the price formation mechanism of industrial silicon, and enhancing the risk management abilities of market players, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

It will also promote the development of a low-carbon economy in China, the world's largest industrial silicon producer, consumer, and exporter, the statement added.

The Guangzhou Futures Exchange, the fifth of its kind in China, was established in 2021 with a focus on products related with green and sustainable development.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)