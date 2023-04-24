Home>>
Traditional string lion dance wow audience
(People's Daily App) 14:49, April 24, 2023
You must have never seen such kind of lion dance before! The Huotong String Lion Dance of Ningde in Fujian Province, inscribed on the First National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of China, is characterized by controlling a puppet lion's movements with strings. The show is a perfect combination of artistic and martial arts skills.
